Escalade Sports Recalls Tennis Tables Sold At Target

(RTTNews) - Evansville, Indiana-based Escalade Sports is recalling about 5,200 units of tennis tables sold exclusively at retail major Target citing fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Escalade Sports Ping-Pong T8482F 4-piece AVENGER Table Tennis Tables. When extended, the table measures 108 inches long by 60 inches wide. It folds to 60 inches long by 22 inches wide. The table includes a mesh net that is 60 inches in length.

The tables were manufactured in China and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from September 2021 to November 2021 for between $100 and $170.

According to the agency, the tennis table can collapse when consumers lean against the table, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was initiated after Escalade Sports received 78 reports of the tables collapsing, including four reports of minor injuries of scratches and bruises.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled tennis tables and contact Escalade Sports for a free repair kit and installation instructions or a full refund.

