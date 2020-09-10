Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.65, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESCA was $17.65, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.96 and a 276.33% increase over the 52 week low of $4.69.

ESCA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). ESCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11.

