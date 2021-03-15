Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESCA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESCA was $23.31, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.80 and a 397.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.69.

ESCA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (MAT). ESCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ESCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.53%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

