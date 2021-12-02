Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ESCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.37, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESCA was $16.37, representing a -36.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.72 and a 0.74% increase over the 52 week low of $16.25.

ESCA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). ESCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ESCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.09%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

