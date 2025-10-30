Escalade Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Escalade Inc (ESCA) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.55 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $5.67 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $67.79 million from $67.74 million last year.

Escalade Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.55 Mln. vs. $5.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $67.79 Mln vs. $67.74 Mln last year.

