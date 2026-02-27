Escalade Inc Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Escalade Inc (ESCA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.70 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.70 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $62.56 million from $63.94 million last year.

Escalade Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.70 Mln. vs. $2.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $62.56 Mln vs. $63.94 Mln last year.

