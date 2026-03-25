Is Escalade (ESCA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Escalade (ESCA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Escalade is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Escalade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESCA's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ESCA has moved about 34.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.4% on average. This means that Escalade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interparfums (IPAR). The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.

In Interparfums' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Escalade is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that ESCA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Interparfums, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +2.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Escalade and Interparfums as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.