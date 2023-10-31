Escalade (ESCA) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from the latest reported closing price of 16.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Escalade. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESCA is 0.09%, a decrease of 36.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.20% to 4,195K shares. The put/call ratio of ESCA is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 554K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 504K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 306K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NSMVX - North Star Micro Cap Fund Class I Shares holds 232K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 187K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 52.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 74.14% over the last quarter.

Escalade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Escalade, Inc. manufactures and sells sporting goods and office and graphic arts products. The Company's products include archery equipment, game tables, paper drills, paper shredders, and letter openers, among others. Escalade markets its products worldwide.

