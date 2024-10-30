News & Insights

Stocks

ESAB price target raised to $138 from $122 at Oppenheimer

October 30, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on ESAB (ESAB) to $138 from $122 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Shares jumped +12.7% after ESAB reported a solid 3Q beat and reiterated confidence in core outgrowth plus accretive capital deployment going forward. Given solid year-to-date results and run-rate trends, management raised 2024 guidance ranges. Oppenheimer remains encouraged by ESAB’s HGM outgrowth, mix-accretive NA equipment share gains, and cap deployment optionality.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.