ESAB price target raised to $134 from $120 at Baird

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre raised the firm’s price target on ESAB (ESAB) to $134 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s reported another quarter of strong operating performance and margin expansion despite a more challenging end market backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains a buyer of the stock, saying ESAB is “increasingly building a track record of superior execution in a choppier core welding demand environment.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ESAB:
- ESAB narrows 2024 adjusted EPS view to $4.80-$4.95 from $4.75-$4.95
- ESAB reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.25, consensus $1.12
- ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- ESAB price target raised to $128 from $120 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.