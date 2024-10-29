ESAB narrows 2024 adjusted EPS view to $4.80-$4.95 from $4.75-$4.95

Consensus for 2024 EPS is $4.85. Narrows 2024 total core sales growth view to (1.5%)-(0.5%) from (2.5%)-(0.5%) and core organic sales growth view to 0.0%-1.0% from (1.0%)-1.0%. 2023 revenue was $2.77B and consensus for 2024 revenue is $2.77B. Narrows 2024 core adjusted EBITDA view to $500M-$515M from $495M-$515M.

