ESAB (FRA:O03) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 79.52

The average one-year price target for ESAB (FRA:O03) has been revised to 79.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 75.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.77 to a high of 95.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.95% from the latest reported closing price of 76.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O03 is 0.26%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 67,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,424K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,452K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,588K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 20.02% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,112K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,407K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,958K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 0.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

