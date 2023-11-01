ESAB (FRA:O03) Price Target Increased by 48.87% to 78.45

The average one-year price target for ESAB (FRA:O03) has been revised to 78.45 / share. This is an increase of 48.87% from the prior estimate of 52.70 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 89.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.11% from the latest reported closing price of 58.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O03 is 0.26%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 68,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,452K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,318K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 36.65% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,126K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,015K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,212K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O03 by 1.66% over the last quarter.

