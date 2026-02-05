Esab (ESAB) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Esab (ESAB) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $127.61. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of ESAB gained since the company announced that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire a global leader in advanced inspection and monitoring technologies, Eddyfi Technologies. The deal is expected to expand ESAB’s addressable market by $5 billion. The move will boost the company’s presence in high-growth end markets such as Aerospace and Defense, Nuclear, Energy and Civil Infrastructure.

This maker of welding and cutting equipment is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $687.7 million, up 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Esab, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Esab is part of the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. TriMas (TRS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $35.04. TRS has returned -1.6% in the past month.

TriMas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.7%. TriMas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriMas Corporation (TRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.