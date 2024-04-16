ESAB (ESAB) Price Target Increased by 9.93% to 117.74

The average one-year price target for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has been revised to 117.74 / share. This is an increase of 9.93% from the prior estimate of 107.10 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.93 to a high of 138.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.43% from the latest reported closing price of 107.59 / share.

ESAB Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 received the payment on April 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $107.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 0.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=81).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 11.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.27%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 65,970K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,420K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,771K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares, representing an increase of 37.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 81.89% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,105K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 14.08% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,410K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 60.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 193.89% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,876K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 36.47% over the last quarter.

