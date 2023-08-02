ESAB (ESAB) Price Target Increased by 7.49% to 75.65

The average one-year price target for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has been revised to 75.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.49% from the prior estimate of 70.38 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.61 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from the latest reported closing price of 68.70 / share.
ESAB Declares $0.06 Dividend
On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.
At the current share price of $68.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 0.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=49).
The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.25%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 68,326K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,502K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 17.42% over the last quarter.
RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,128K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 19.02% over the last quarter.
Cooke & Bieler holds 3,015K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 16.95% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,546K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 95.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 2,621.24% over the last quarter.
Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,434K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 20.80% over the last quarter.
