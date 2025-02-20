ESAB Earnings Results: $ESAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESAB ($ESAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $633,200,000, missing estimates of $661,778,550 by $-28,578,550.

ESAB Insider Trading Activity

ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHYAM KAMBEYANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 59,120 shares for an estimated $7,269,425 .

. KEVIN J JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,044 shares for an estimated $630,500

RHONDA L JORDAN sold 4,254 shares for an estimated $531,876

ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

