ES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.31, changing hands as high as $85.93 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $60.69 per share, with $99.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.30. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

