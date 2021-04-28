ES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.73, changing hands as low as $85.73 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $73.61 per share, with $96.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.06. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.