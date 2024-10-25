ES-CON JAPAN Reports Interim Financial Decline

News & Insights

ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. (JP:8892) has released an update.

ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. has reported a decline in net sales and profits for the first two quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2025 compared to the previous period, with net sales at 31,036 million yen and profit attributable to owners at 1,463 million yen. Despite the decrease, the company forecasts full-year net sales of 118,000 million yen and plans to maintain a year-end dividend of 48 yen per share.

