Markets
ES

ES Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.52% Yield

August 25, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, ES shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent ES share price of $66.53 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.6 and an annual dividend yield of 4.52% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.6% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Eversource Energy, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by Eversource Energy is $3.01/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/15/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ES, which Dividend Channel stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

ES+Dividend+History+Chart

The Top 10 DividendRank'ed Utility Stocks »

Also see:
 STIM Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of HPJ
 PACS Next Earnings Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
STIM Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of HPJ-> PACS Next Earnings Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.