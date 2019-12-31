ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) Up 40% This Month, What Next?

(RTTNews) - French biotech ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) has gained nearly 40% this month as the Company progresses with its lead product candidate Eryaspase, which is based on its proprietary ERYCAPS platform.

The lead product candidate Eryaspase, which belongs to a new class of red cell-based therapeutics, consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells.

A phase III trial of Eryaspase in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, dubbed TRYbeCA1, initiated in September 2018, is underway. The trial is designed to enroll roughly 500 patients at approximately 100 clinical sites in Europe and the United States.

In November of this year, an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), which reviewed the safety data of the first 150 patients enrolled and treated in the TRYbeCA1 trial, found no safety issues and recommended that the trial be continued as planned. Interim (superiority) analysis in TRYbeCA1 is expected to be conducted in the third quarter of 2020. The primary endpoint of the study is overall survival.

Eryaspase is also being evaluated in a proof of concept phase II trial in triple-negative breast cancer, dubbed TRYbeCA2. This trial is designed to enroll 65 patients with previously untreated metastatic TNBC.

An investigator-sponsored phase II study of Eryaspase in second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.

An investigator-sponsored phase I trial of Eryaspase in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020.

Besides Eryaspase, the Company's pipeline has two more investigational drugs Erymmune and Eryzyme, which are in the preclinical testing stage.

ERYTECH ended September 2019 with cash of €81.9 million ($89.2 million).

ERYTECH's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol "ERYP" The Company's American Depositary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 10, 2017, at an offering price of $23.26 per ADS.

On the NASDAQ, ERYP has traded in a range of $3.95 to $10.65 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $6.98, up 37.94%.

