ERX Gets License to Launch Exchange in Thailand
Thailandâs Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a Digital Assets Exchange License to ERX, a trading platform launched by asset digitization firm Elevated Returns (ER), the company announced Tuesday.Â Â
- ERX is one of six crypto exchanges to receive the license from the Thai SEC since it began regulating the space in 2018.
- While other licenced crypto exchanges in the country primarily trade cryptocurrencies, ERX only offers tokenized digital assets for exchange.Â
- The ERX platform was built using New York-based crypto exchange technology provider AlphaPointâs white label software.
- Elevated Returns, a subsidiary of asset management group ER Global, specializes in digitizing traditional assets with a focus on real estate asset tokenization, and is best known for having tokenized the St Regis luxury resort in Aspen, Colorado.
- According to a statement, the group has a primary ICO portal license issued by the Thai SEC, as well as an asset management license and a secondary market license.
- This means the firm can now issue real estate backed investment tokens, trade them and âmanage funds raised from the public to trade the investment tokens on behalf of investorsâ in Thailand.
- Through its Thai ecosystem, built on the Tezos Proof-of-Stake blockchain, the ER group said it intends to launch several real estate investment tokens to bring over $1 billion worth of assets to the blockchain.
- Stephane De Baets, ERâs founder and president, said the exchange license was the âlast stepping stoneâ to completing the infrastructure the group had built over the last 18 months.
Related Stories
- Russia to Treat Crypto as a Taxable Property
- Singapore May Extend Crypto Regulation to Include Overseas Activities
- CoolBitX and Elliptic Team Up to Offer Crypto Firms Compliance Tools
- Crypto Exchange Group Eyes âBulletin Boardâ System for FATF Compliance: Coinbase Exec
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.