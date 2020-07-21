Cryptocurrencies

ERX Gets License to Launch Exchange in Thailand

Contributor
Sandali Handagama CoinDesk
Published
Thailand's SEC has issued a Digital Assets Exchange License to new trading platform ERX (credit: shutterstock)

Thailandâs Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a Digital Assets Exchange License to ERX, a trading platform launched by asset digitization firm Elevated Returns (ER), the company announced Tuesday.Â Â 

  • ERX is one of six crypto exchanges to receive the license from the Thai SEC since it began regulating the space in 2018.
  • While other licenced crypto exchanges in the country primarily trade cryptocurrencies, ERX only offers tokenized digital assets for exchange.Â 
  • The ERX platform was built using New York-based crypto exchange technology provider AlphaPointâs white label software.
  • Elevated Returns, a subsidiary of asset management group ER Global, specializes in digitizing traditional assets with a focus on real estate asset tokenization, and is best known for having tokenized the St Regis luxury resort in Aspen, Colorado.
  • According to a statement, the group has a primary ICO portal license issued by the Thai SEC, as well as an asset management license and a secondary market license.
  • This means the firm can now issue real estate backed investment tokens, trade them and âmanage funds raised from the public to trade the investment tokens on behalf of investorsâ in Thailand.
  • Through its Thai ecosystem, built on the Tezos Proof-of-Stake blockchain, the ER group said it intends to launch several real estate investment tokens to bring over $1 billion worth of assets to the blockchain.
  • Stephane De Baets, ERâs founder and president, said the exchange license was the âlast stepping stoneâ to completing the infrastructure the group had built over the last 18 months.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular