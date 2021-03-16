ERSX: A Formidable Small Cap Stimulus Bet

Americans are already receiving their stimulus checks from Uncle Sam. Many market observers believe all the cash will lead investors into riskier assets.

It's probable that many investors will allocate stimulus cash to high growth names, a theme that could benefit the ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (ERSX).

ERSX selects the most entrepreneurial, primarily Non-U.S. Small Cap companies, that meet the thresholds embedded in its proprietary Entrepreneur Factor (EF). ERShares’ ETF delivers strong performance across a variety of investment strategies without disrupting investors’ underlying risk profile metrics. Their geographic diversity enables them to harness global advantages through additional returns associated with currency fluctuations, strategic geographic allocations, comparative trade imbalances, and relative supply/demand strengths.

“On the one hand a massive cash infusion piled on top of an already recovering economy will continue to stoke inflationary fears. Casualties to inflationary concerns include both bonds and equities, with the latter being punished for higher discount rates applied to distant cash flows,” said ERShares COO and Chief Investment Officer Eva Ados in a Bloomberg interview. “Offsetting market selling pressures associated with inflation (primarily by institutional investors), we are likely going to also experience a hearty infusion of retail (day traders) investors who will attempt to parlay their newfound largesse into a larger windfall.”

Another Catalyst for ERSX?

With small caps already strong, ERSX doesn't necessarily need the benefit of stimulus cash, but it makes for a sound destination for investors with long-term outlooks due to its exposure to healthcare and technology stocks with growth profiles.

One of the highlights of small cap equity investing is the ability to capitalize on value-added growth companies that can provide room for more future gains. On the opposite end of the spectrum, large cap equities like big tech stocks may have already reached their peaks.

“We believe the strongest gains will accrue to recently beat-up high flying growth stocks (including popular ADRs) with heavy concentrations in the Technology and Health Care sectors,” said Ados. “Growth stock gains should dominate inflationary fears for much of next week, though interest rate spikes (especially among the price sensitive 10-year bond), could delay a tech recovery for an extended period of time.”

For more investing ideas, visit our Entrepreneur ETF Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.