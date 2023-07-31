News & Insights

Erste's profit beats forecasts as interest income grows

July 31, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

July 31 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Group Bank ERST.VI on Monday reported second-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, citing a spike in its net interest income.

Erste Group, a key player in the banking sector in many Central and Eastern European countries, has continued to benefit from interest rate hikes and low unemployment across the region.

The lender's pre-tax profit jumped 36.6% to 1.43 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, beating analysts' forecast of 1.25 billion in a company-provided poll.

Its net interest income, a key metric for banks, reached 1.79 billion euros in the quarter, broadly in line with expectations.

The Vienna-based bank also raised its full-year outlook, expecting its return on tangible equity to exceed 15%, compared to its previous range of 13% to 15%.

Erste said it planned to pay a dividend of 2.7 euros per share for 2023, against the 1.9 euros per share for last year.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

