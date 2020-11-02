Erste Group's Q3 net profit falls less than expected with solid revenue

VIENNA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Net profit at Austria's Erste Group Bank ERST.VI fell less than expected in the third quarter as revenue was robust and its main impairment charge shrank to a third of the previous quarter's.

The bank, which focuses on eastern Europe and its home market of Austria, said on Monday it was too early to tell how big the pandemic-related downturn would be. It repeated that it expects net profit to "decrease significantly" this year.

Net interest income edged up a fraction of one percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in the three months to the end of September compared with a year earlier while its smaller net fee and commission income fell 2%.

Net profit fell 30% to 343.3 million euros, above analysts' average forecast of 304 million euros, according to Refinitiv data. In the second quarter, net profit was 58.5 million euros.

"Overall, the third quarter was almost back to pre-crisis levels," Erste said, adding that it was "aiming to frontload as many risk costs as is justifiable", but also recommended a dividend for 2019 of 0.75 euros a share, to be paid after the European Central Bank lifts its recommendation against payouts.

"The most important bottom-line driver was the development of risk costs. Although the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio remained at a historically low 2.4%, we implemented a forward-looking approach and factored in the expected deterioration in asset quality as far as possible at this stage," it said.

Impairment results from financial instruments grew to 194.7 million euros from a slightly positive figure a year earlier, but that was still less than a third of the 613.7 million euros reported in the second quarter. It expects economic output in its markets to fall 4-9% this year, then recover next year.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.