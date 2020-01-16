Erste Group will not bid for Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Group ERST.VI has decided not to submit a nonbinding offer for Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Polish unit mBank MBK.WA, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Thursday.

"Given the complexity of the deal structure and limited synergies with our existing operations, the decision is not to make an offer," she added.

Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, aims to sell its 69.3% stake in mBank, Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, by the end of the year.

First-round bids are due this month, people familiar with the matter have said.

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA and a consortium of insurer PZU PZU.WA and its subsidiary Pekao PEO.WA are expected to bid as is France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA.

