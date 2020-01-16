Erste Group will not bid for Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank

Contributor
Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austria's Erste Group has decided not to submit a nonbinding offer for Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Group ERST.VI has decided not to submit a nonbinding offer for Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Polish unit mBank MBK.WA, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Thursday.

"Given the complexity of the deal structure and limited synergies with our existing operations, the decision is not to make an offer," she added.

Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, aims to sell its 69.3% stake in mBank, Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, by the end of the year.

First-round bids are due this month, people familiar with the matter have said.

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA and a consortium of insurer PZU PZU.WA and its subsidiary Pekao PEO.WA are expected to bid as is France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters