Erste Group warns of significant drop in 2020 net profit

VIENNA, April 30 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group ERST.VI said it expects a significant drop in its 2020 net profit after posting a 38% fall for the first quarter as it felt the effects of the coronavirus restrictions on its business.

"While quantifying the drop in profitability is a very challenging task given the ongoing lack of predictability of events, we must expect that in 2020 our operating income and hence also the operating result will decline, risk costs for customers loans will rise and the net result will ultimately go down," said Chief Executive Bernhard Spalt in a statement.

Net profit reached 235.3 million euros ($256 million) in the January-March period, beating expectations of 222 million euros according to a poll of 14 analysts published on the lender's website.

The bank, which operates in six central and eastern European countries besides its Austrian home market, said it was its "firm intention" to pay a dividend for 2019 but the amount would be determined by economic realities. Initially, Erste had proposed to pay 1.5 euros per share.

The economic crisis stemming from the pandemic raises the prospect of mounting loan losses and credit impairments for banks as businesses shut their doors and lay off staff.

Erste said risk costs were "the wildcard for 2020 and beyond". Based on the current most probable scenario that assumes a six-month V-shape recovery, risk costs were estimated at 50-80 basis points of average gross customer loans this year.

