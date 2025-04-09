ERSTE GROUP Upgrades Ten Square Games (WSE:TEN)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, ERSTE GROUP upgraded their outlook for Ten Square Games (WSE:TEN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ten Square Games is PLN90.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN74.74 to a high of PLN106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of PLN84.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ten Square Games is 547MM, an increase of 41.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ten Square Games. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.00%, an increase of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 25.11% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 97.63% over the last quarter.

