ERSTE GROUP Upgrades KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, ERSTE GROUP upgraded their outlook for KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in KGHM Polska Miedz. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGH is 0.23%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 15,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 3,305K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,799K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 37.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,294K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,045K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 9.25% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 898K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.