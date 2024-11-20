Erste Group Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (WBAG:ISRG)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Erste Group upgraded their outlook for Intuitive Surgical (WBAG:ISRG) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.61%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 352,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 30,190K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,595K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,841K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 51.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,210K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,999K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,922K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 92.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,104K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,879K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 8.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.