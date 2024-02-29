News & Insights

Erste Group reports annual profit beat

February 29, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani for Reuters

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group ERST.VI beat full-year profit expectations on Thursday driven by a strong operating result and low risk costs.

Erste Group, a key player in the banking sector in many Central and Eastern European countries, reported an annual net profit attributable to owners of the parent at 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion), ahead of analysts' expectations of 2.96 billion in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

