Erste Group reports annual profit beat

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group ERST.VI beat full-year profit expectations on Thursday driven by a strong operating result and low risk costs.

Erste Group, a key player in the banking sector in many Central and Eastern European countries, reported an annual net profit attributable to owners of the parent at 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion), ahead of analysts' expectations of 2.96 billion in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

