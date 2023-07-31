Erste Group Q2 profit beats forecasts as interest income grows

July 31 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Group Bank ERST.VI on Monday reported second-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, aided by a spike in net interest income.

The lender, which operates in Central and Eastern Europe, posted a pre-tax profit of 1.43 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, beating analysts' forecast of 1.25 billion in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

