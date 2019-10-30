Erste Group posts Q3 profit beat on solid demand in eastern Europe

Austrian lender Erste Group on Wednesday reported a 8% rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating expectations, thanks to growing income in its eastern European core markets.

Net profit reached 491.1 million euros ($545.8 million) in the three months through September, the bank said.

Analysts had expected net profit of 480 million euros, according to a poll of 15 analysts by Erste Group, which was published on its website.

Erste confirmed its full-year target of a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of more than 11%.

