ERSTE GROUP Maintains Wirtualna Polska Holding (WSE:WPL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ERSTE GROUP maintained coverage of Wirtualna Polska Holding (WSE:WPL) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 245K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VDMCX - Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund Class C holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wirtualna Polska Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPL is 0.37%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 680K shares.

