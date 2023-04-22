ERSTE GROUP Maintains TEN Square Games (WSE:TEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ERSTE GROUP maintained coverage of TEN Square Games (WSE:TEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in TEN Square Games. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.01%, a decrease of 78.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.51% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 13.22% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 73.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 140.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 47.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 10.42% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 39.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 34.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 59.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 178.51% over the last quarter.

