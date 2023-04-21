ERSTE GROUP Maintains LiveChat Software (WSE:LVC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ERSTE GROUP maintained coverage of LiveChat Software (WSE:LVC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveChat Software. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVC is 0.48%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,248K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.