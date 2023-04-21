ERSTE GROUP Maintains Dom Development (WSE:DOM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ERSTE GROUP maintained coverage of Dom Development (WSE:DOM) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 13.16% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 3.54% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dom Development. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOM is 0.00%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 65K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

