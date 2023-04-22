ERSTE GROUP Maintains Dino Polska (WSE:DNP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ERSTE GROUP maintained coverage of Dino Polska (WSE:DNP) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dino Polska. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNP is 0.65%, an increase of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.29% to 8,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNP by 16.88% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 489K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNP by 2.13% over the last quarter.

WCMEX - WCM Focused Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 480K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNP by 17.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 451K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNP by 12.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNP by 21.72% over the last quarter.

