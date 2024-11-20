Erste Group Downgrades Linde (WBAG:LIN)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Erste Group downgraded their outlook for Linde (WBAG:LIN) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.67%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 462,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 36,602K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,181K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,236K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,338K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,973K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,563K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.54% over the last quarter.

