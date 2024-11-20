Erste Group Downgrades Linde (LSE:0M2B)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Erste Group downgraded their outlook for Linde (LSE:0M2B) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.42% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Linde is 461.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 353.60 GBX to a high of 530.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from its latest reported closing price of 418.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Linde is 36,949MM, an increase of 11.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M2B is 0.67%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 462,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 36,602K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,181K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,236K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M2B by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,338K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M2B by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,973K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M2B by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,563K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M2B by 1.54% over the last quarter.

