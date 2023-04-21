ERSTE GROUP Downgrades Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (WSE:JSW)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ERSTE GROUP downgraded their outlook for Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 23.89% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 49.93% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 48.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 55.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSW is 0.15%, an increase of 86.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 4,524K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

