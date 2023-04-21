ERSTE GROUP Downgrades Bank Millennium (WSE:MIL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ERSTE GROUP downgraded their outlook for Bank Millennium (WSE:MIL) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 88K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 36.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,514K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 36.01% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 13.23% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 270K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Millennium. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIL is 0.08%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 37,470K shares.

