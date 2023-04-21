ERSTE GROUP Downgrades Atal (WSE:1AT)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ERSTE GROUP downgraded their outlook for Atal (WSE:1AT) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AT by 9.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atal. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AT is 0.00%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 7K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.