Erste Group beats Q4 profit estimates on rate hikes, loan growth

Adds details on results, quote and outlook reiteration

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group ERST.VI exceeded market expectations for fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by rate hikes and strong loan growth across its core markets.

The bank reported a net profit of 517.7 million euros ($548.0 million) in the final quarter of 2022, beating analysts' average estimate of 480.0 million euros provided by the company.

Its net interest income, a key metric for banks, reached 1.57 billion euros in the quarter, in line with analysts' expectations.

"Net interest income was the key driver for the strong operating performance we achieved in 2022," Chief Financial Officer Stefan Dörfler said in an earnings statement.

Erste Group, a key player in the banking sector in many Central and Eastern European countries, last year benefited from multiple interest rate hikes across the region.

The group reiterated its 2023 outlook for return on tangible equity in the range of 13% to 15% and net loan growth at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

($1 = 0.9447 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.