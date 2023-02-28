Erste Group beats Q4 profit estimates on rate hikes, loan growth

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group's ERST.VI exceeded market expectations for fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by rate hikes and strong loan growth across its core markets.

The bank reported a net profit of 517.7 million euros ($548.0 million) in the final quarter of 2022, beating analysts' average estimate of 480.0 million euros provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9447 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

