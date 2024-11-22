Erste Group Bank upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette upgraded Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of EUR 60.79, up from EUR 55.37.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EBKDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.