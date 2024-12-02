Erste Group Bank price target raised to EUR 61 from EUR 52.50 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to EUR 61 from EUR 52.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
