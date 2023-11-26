Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) Price Target Increased by 6.94% to 52.25

The average one-year price target for Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) has been revised to 52.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 48.86 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.96 to a high of 66.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.68% from the latest reported closing price of 39.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erste Group Bank. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBKOF is 0.34%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 61,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 2,810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 2,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 2.58% over the last quarter.

