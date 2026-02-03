Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) Price Target Increased by 12.63% to 122.69

The average one-year price target for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK:EBKOF) has been revised to $122.69 / share. This is an increase of 12.63% from the prior estimate of $108.93 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.88 to a high of $165.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 160.49% from the latest reported closing price of $47.10 / share.

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erste Group Bank. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 22.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBKOF is 0.43%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.90% to 51,644K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 17.04% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,467K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares , representing a decrease of 36.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 17.34% over the last quarter.

PRPPX - International Fund I R-3 holds 2,716K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 23.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,530K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,415K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKOF by 17.15% over the last quarter.

